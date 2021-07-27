Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Two Laois clubs contest first ever U12 All Ireland Rounders final

Two Laois clubs contest first ever U12 All Ireland Rounders final

The victorious Emo U12 Rounders All Ireland champions

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The first ever U12's boys All-Ireland Rounders championship final was held on Sunday July 25th and two Laois teams went head to head in the final showpiece.

Neighbouring clubs - The Heath and Emo made it all the way to the final to make it an all Laois affair.

In a super game in Bunbrosna GAA in Westmeath, it was the boys from Emo that prevailed and took home the All Ireland title.

Jamie Moore (Emo captain) was fantastic out in the field catching everything that came his way. Seán Maree of Emo played a blinder with his bowling on a day when the heat beamed down and made playing conditions tough for both teams.

The Emo team keep their scores out on front throughout. The catch of the day went to Rory Hyland of Emo who caught a bullet of a shot in short stop. Rory's team mate, Liam Horgan, got the only home run of the day. 

There were so many brilliant plays during the game. Plus, it was wonderful that all players got to play. There was wonderful support, cheers throughout and encouragement from parents and extended families members from both clubs. Every boy played their heart out. 

Afterwards, Michael Dowling President of Rounders Gaa made the presentation of silver medals to each player on The Heath team while the victorious Emo team were awarded a cup, gold medals & crowned first champions of the U12 boys All Ireland. 

GAA Rounders is one of the four official GAA sports included in the original GAA charter back in 1884 along with Gaelic Football, Hurling and Handball

Rounders is a bat and ball game and is not that dis-similar to baseball. Indeed it is now generally accepted that Baseball is derived from Rounders in some form or other, as it has been played on this island for a couple of hundred years now and was probably brought over to America by the early settlers.

"Gaelic football is not rocket science, you have to work hard and make those hard runs" - Donie Brennan

Laois Ladies football boss welcomes the level of expectation on his players

Scully continues free scoring form and Dunphy impresses as Borris-Kilcotton book league final berth

County stars sprung off the bench to help Rathdowney-Errill advance to league final

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie