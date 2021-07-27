Two Laois clubs contest first ever U12 All Ireland Rounders final

The first ever U12's boys All-Ireland Rounders championship final was held on Sunday July 25th and two Laois teams went head to head in the final showpiece.

Neighbouring clubs - The Heath and Emo made it all the way to the final to make it an all Laois affair.

In a super game in Bunbrosna GAA in Westmeath, it was the boys from Emo that prevailed and took home the All Ireland title.

Jamie Moore (Emo captain) was fantastic out in the field catching everything that came his way. Seán Maree of Emo played a blinder with his bowling on a day when the heat beamed down and made playing conditions tough for both teams.

The Emo team keep their scores out on front throughout. The catch of the day went to Rory Hyland of Emo who caught a bullet of a shot in short stop. Rory's team mate, Liam Horgan, got the only home run of the day.

There were so many brilliant plays during the game. Plus, it was wonderful that all players got to play. There was wonderful support, cheers throughout and encouragement from parents and extended families members from both clubs. Every boy played their heart out.

Afterwards, Michael Dowling President of Rounders Gaa made the presentation of silver medals to each player on The Heath team while the victorious Emo team were awarded a cup, gold medals & crowned first champions of the U12 boys All Ireland.

GAA Rounders is one of the four official GAA sports included in the original GAA charter back in 1884 along with Gaelic Football, Hurling and Handball

Rounders is a bat and ball game and is not that dis-similar to baseball. Indeed it is now generally accepted that Baseball is derived from Rounders in some form or other, as it has been played on this island for a couple of hundred years now and was probably brought over to America by the early settlers.