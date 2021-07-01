Laois dog warden urges public to report strays and make complaints

The Laois dog warden has responded to complaints by councillors about stray dogs roaming in cemeteries and villages around the county.

Tristan Blundell told the Leinster Express that daily patrols are carried out across Laois.

"The Laois Dog Warden patrols the towns and villages and the county of Laois daily for stray dogs and checks for dog licences," he said.

He asks the public to report complaints.

"The Laois Dog Warden also relies on the public to report all stray dogs that are roaming and straying unaccompanied, and all dog related complaints, can be reported to the Laois Dog Warden Service at Ballacolla, Co. Laois. R32 WR62, by phone 057-8734067 or email:laoisdogwarden@gmail.com.

"When making a complaint please include: your Name, Address, Eircode & Contact details. Dog Owners Name & Address (if known) Eircode. Breed of Dog. Date of Incident. Complaint details".

Mr Blundell was answering statements made by Cllr James Kelly at the June council meeting, over dogs roaming in packs, and leaving their waste in cemeteries.

"“Dogs are let run free in Mountrath graveyard, I’ve had numerous complaints, it needs investigating. Dogs came running at two people in the cemetery, it’s not acceptable.

"We have a dog warden in the county. Does he pay visits to villages the way the traffic warden does? Dogs are roaming in packs of four or five," Cllr Kelly had said.

The Laois dog warden went on to outline the laws under the Control of Dogs Act, including on dog attacks and owners not cleaning up dog faeces.

"Dog attacks on any person or livestock, should be reported to the Dog Warden and must also be reported to a member in charge at your local Garda Station for investigation.

Any interested person may make a complaint to the District Court that a dog is dangerous and not kept under proper control and the Court may make an order that the dog/s be kept under control or be destroyed.



"Any person, other than a Dog Warden or a Garda Siochana, who finds and takes possession of a stray dog shall, return the dog to its owner, or, deliver the dog to a Dog Warden, or, detain the dog and give notice in writing containing a description of the dog, the address of where dog was found and address of where dog is detained, to the member in charge at the nearest Garda Station or to a Dog Warden.

"All dog are required by law, to be accompanied and kept under effectual control at all times when in a public place.

"All persons are required to have a dog licence if they keep a dog, or take or transfer possession of a dog.

"All dogs are required by law to have a Microchip and a Certificate of Ownership with current owners details listed, this has helped reunite a lot of dogs since its introduction in 2016.

"Fixed penalty notices of €100 can be issued for keeping a dog or transferring or taking possession of a dog without a dog licence. Failing to accompany and keep your dog under effectual control, failing to produce a dog licence within 10 days. no ID tag bearing name & address attached to dogs collar, etc.

"A person guilty of an offence (through the District Court), under the Control of Dogs Act shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding €2500 or to imprisonment for term not exceeding 3 months or to both," the Dog Warden said.

To report all Littering & dog fouling, call Laois County Council's Confidential Litter Hotline: 1800 32 32 30

All other animal welfare & cruelty complaints can be reported to: ISPCA National Animal Centre: 1890 515 515