Laois neighbours lodge appeal against apartment complex plans

Homeowners in a Laois housing estate have begun a planning appeal against the decision by Laois County Council to approve a 32 home apartment complex next door.

Corrigeen Construction who were responsible for many of the Celtic Tiger housing developments in Laois as well The Heritage and Killenard hotels, seek to demolish an industrial unit and replace it with four blocks totalling 32 two bedroom, two storey apartments.

The site is on the Davitt road in Mountmellick. The residents committee of Davitt Court which is next door, has lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála who will now reconsider the planning application and submissions.

Among those submissions was one from the Parish Priest Fr Micheál Murphy, chairperson of the Board of Management of Scoil Naomh Phadraig boys nationalsSchool which also borders the land. He raised concerns for child protection because the playground and school would be overlooked by the apartments.

An Bord Pleanála's decision will be made next February 2022.

