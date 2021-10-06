Search

Portlaoise and Portarlington councillors to sit on Laois leisure centre board

Portarlington and Portlaoise Leisure Centres in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Two county councillors each representing Portlaoise and Portarlington are to join the new rejigged leisure centre board over both town’s facilities.

Cllr Aidan Mullins from Portarlington and Cllr Noel Tuohy from Portlaoise will represent the council on the smaller sized board of management, which also includes community members from each town and is led by Chairman Willie Murphy from Portarlington.

Cllr Willie Aird proposed Cllr Touhy, who was the outgoing chair of Portlaoise leisure centre board before the company was liquidated over lack of funds 18 months ago.

“He has done excellent work there and I know he’ll do more excellent work,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming who had sat on Port’s board, opted to stand down to give his place to Cllr Mullins as he is from the town. Cllr Paschal McEvoy proposed Cllr Mullins.

Portarlington leisure centre reopened last June, and Portlaoise is to reopen in mid November after extensive renovations. 

