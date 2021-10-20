Search

20/10/2021

Laois actor Robert Sheehan home to launch his first book

Laois actor Robert Sheehan home to launch his first book

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois actor Robert Sheehan is back in Ireland to launch his first book this weekend.

The Portlaoise native, star of Love/Hate and The Umbrella Academy, is regularly out in local pubs when he returns to visit his family, as he is sure to be again this weekend. 

He is inviting people to come to the launch of his first book, to be held in Eason, O'Connell Street this Saturday October 23.

"My book. Is finally cooked. DISAPPEARING ACT - A Host of Other Characters - In 16 short stories.
Surreal feeling, to let it go into the world, after so many thousands of hours, just the two of us. It was written with great care. I hope you like it," he says on his Instagram account @rozzymikes

Fans have to book a ticket at €17.99 which covers the price of the book and a spot in the queue. See the link to book below. 

In his debut collection of short stories, published by Gill & McMillan, Robert Sheehan disappears into different characters, challenging everyday experience, often from entirely unexpected angles.

Informed by the author’s life, Disappearing Act reflects on the absurdity of human behaviour. Sheehan delves deep into his characters’ streams of self-talk and self-imposed delusions, exploring the dark impulses that lurk below the shiny surfaces of many outwardly normal lives.

Dark and provocative, the collection is promised to stay with the reader long after the book is finished. It comes with a warning of adult content. 

Book a slot here on the Easons website

Laois woman to compete in new RTÉ show Last Singer Standing

Turning the leaf on a new chapter of Leaves in Laois

Portlaoise No Name Club can reach out beyond Covid-19 blocks

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media