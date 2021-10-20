Laois actor Robert Sheehan home to launch his first book

Laois actor Robert Sheehan is back in Ireland to launch his first book this weekend.

The Portlaoise native, star of Love/Hate and The Umbrella Academy, is regularly out in local pubs when he returns to visit his family, as he is sure to be again this weekend.

He is inviting people to come to the launch of his first book, to be held in Eason, O'Connell Street this Saturday October 23.

"My book. Is finally cooked. DISAPPEARING ACT - A Host of Other Characters - In 16 short stories.

Surreal feeling, to let it go into the world, after so many thousands of hours, just the two of us. It was written with great care. I hope you like it," he says on his Instagram account @rozzymikes

Fans have to book a ticket at €17.99 which covers the price of the book and a spot in the queue. See the link to book below.

In his debut collection of short stories, published by Gill & McMillan, Robert Sheehan disappears into different characters, challenging everyday experience, often from entirely unexpected angles.

Informed by the author’s life, Disappearing Act reflects on the absurdity of human behaviour. Sheehan delves deep into his characters’ streams of self-talk and self-imposed delusions, exploring the dark impulses that lurk below the shiny surfaces of many outwardly normal lives.

Dark and provocative, the collection is promised to stay with the reader long after the book is finished. It comes with a warning of adult content.

Book a slot here on the Easons website