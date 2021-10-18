Search

18/10/2021

Laois woman 'a ball of sunshine' on new RTÉ show Last Singer Standing

Laois woman 'a ball of sunshine' on new RTÉ show Last Singer Standing

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A brave and talented young Laois singer is one of the contestants on a glitzy new Irish television talent show with a difference.

Anna Bergin from Portlaoise will hit our screens as part of the lineup of RTÉ's new show Last Singer Standing, this Saturday night October 23 on RTE One at 8.30 pm.

Her beautiful voice will already be familiar to many Portlaoise people as Anna sings almost every Sunday at Mass in St Peter & Paul's church in Portlaoise. Now all of Ireland will hear it as Anna competes to win a €25,000 top prize. 

Anna, 24 is a daughter of Ann Bergin, who is Portlaoise church choir director and principal at Timahoe NS.

She began her singing training at the age of 4 with tutor Patricia Finnegan, and is a past pupil of Scoil Mhuire NS in Portlaoise, and the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles.

She is now studying music and Irish in Maynooth University.

"I first studied at UCD but I dropped out because of my mental health. Last year during Covid I decided to go back to college and I am in second year now," she said. 

While she cannot reveal how she gets on in the new series, Anna said it was a lot of fun to take part in the pre-recorded show.

"I got to meet Samantha Mumba, my childhood hero, and she told me I was a ball of sunshine. It was a really fun thing to do, it's a really cool concept.

"I'm a proud Laois woman so I hope everyone tunes in to watch this Saturday," she told the Leinster Express. 

RTÉ's brand-new Saturday night singing game show will run for eight weeks, reaching a nail-biting finale in December.

The presenter is former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne and pop royalty Nadine Coyle, Joey Fatone, and Samantha Mumba will offer their guidance and industry experience to the contestants from around Ireland as they take to the stage to perform.

Contestants will do battle both musically and mentally as they endeavour to impress the popstar panel, the studio audience, and each other in order to earn that coveted place in the grand final.

Described as a game show for all of the family to enjoy, Last Singer Standing requires contestants to have tactics as well as talent, as singers face-off against one another in a test of singing ability, and nerve. Produced for RTÉ by ShinAwiL, the series will air on Saturday evenings, with one singer from each show making it through to the final.

Will it be Anna this Saturday? Tune in to find out.

'Magnificent willingness' of Portlaoise Tidy Towns - Laois council chief

Portlaoise No Name Club can reach out beyond Covid-19 blocks

Irish Country star books in gig in Laois

WATCH Arrive n Jive in Laois where you can learn all the jiving moves

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media