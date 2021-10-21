Search

21/10/2021

Year long wait for promised school Portlaoise pedestrian crossing

Cllr seeking update from Kildare County Council on status of controlled pedestrian crossing for Kill

Pedestrian crossing lights

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A promised pedestrian crossing for over 2,000 Portlaoise schoolchildren is taking a year to deliver.

It is 11 months since Laois County Council promised to “sort funding” in 2021 to install a crossing at the junction of Summerhill Lane on the Southern Circular Route, near the N80 Stradbally Road.

The junction is next to five primary schools with over 2,200 schoolchildren, the two Holy Family schools, Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS. A secondary school for 1,000 students is also to be built off the busy road for Dunamase College.

Cllr Noel Touhy has asked Laois County Council to sort the “weak spot”.

He was speaking at the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, remotely from London following his medical treatment. 

In November 2020 Cllr Tuohy had tabled a motion asking the council to install the crossing. The council's roads section agreed to review and design one and "sort funding in 2021".

“This is unbelievable. It needs to be addressed. It’s a busy road. You can walk to town safely other than that junction. It’s a weak spot. Hundreds of kids come down that road,” Cllr Touhy said this week. 

Engineer Wes Wilkinson replied that the road design department will install the crossing by the end of this year.

Cost to charge up electric cars will double warns Laois councillor

Tidy Towns Gold medal ambition for Ireland's cleanest town of Portlaoise

Laois actor Robert Sheehan home to launch his first book

'None of her business' councillors clash over Laois housing plans

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media