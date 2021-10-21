Year long wait for promised school Portlaoise pedestrian crossing

A promised pedestrian crossing for over 2,000 Portlaoise schoolchildren is taking a year to deliver.

It is 11 months since Laois County Council promised to “sort funding” in 2021 to install a crossing at the junction of Summerhill Lane on the Southern Circular Route, near the N80 Stradbally Road.

The junction is next to five primary schools with over 2,200 schoolchildren, the two Holy Family schools, Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS. A secondary school for 1,000 students is also to be built off the busy road for Dunamase College.

Cllr Noel Touhy has asked Laois County Council to sort the “weak spot”.

He was speaking at the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, remotely from London following his medical treatment.

In November 2020 Cllr Tuohy had tabled a motion asking the council to install the crossing. The council's roads section agreed to review and design one and "sort funding in 2021".

“This is unbelievable. It needs to be addressed. It’s a busy road. You can walk to town safely other than that junction. It’s a weak spot. Hundreds of kids come down that road,” Cllr Touhy said this week.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson replied that the road design department will install the crossing by the end of this year.