New footpath from Portlaoise to woodlands 'discovered' in Covid pandemic

A popular Portlaoise woodlands is to get a footpath and bike path linking it safely to the town.

Togher woods beside the M7 motorway was “discovered” by many more walkers during the Covid-19 pandemic says a Portlaoise councillor.

Cllr Willie Aird has requested an update from Laois County Council on the work to install a path from the rugby club to the woods, which will complete a walkway from the town centre.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking if the project is on a works schedule.

“Since the pandemic came out loads of people discovered Togher. I thank Wes for resurfacing the entrance you did a great job. I’ve been talking to people there and they are looking for an extension. A huge amount of people are walking and cycling, including small kids on bicycles. We have a path to the rugby club, we just need it to go around the corner to Togher.

“There is money available for a project like this in the interests of safety but I am just asking that you push it along, it will be of great benefit to everyone in Portlaoise,” he said.

Town engineer Paul McLoughlin gave the reply.

“Designs are currently under development for a pedestrian and cycle link to Togher wood,” he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell seconded the motion, noting that many people are now accessing the woods from the new J17 National Enterprise Park road.