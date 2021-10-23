Work underway to buy carpark land at Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Negotiations are underway to create a new public carpark at the most iconic visitor destination in Laois.

The Rock of Dunamaise, the ruined castle that was once the stronghold of the O More Clan who ruled much of Laois, gets thousands of visitors a year but with little or no space for parking, its development as a tourist destination is hampered.

Now Laois County Council has confirmed that it is negotiating with a landowner to buy land for a carpark.

"Laois County Council are currently engaging with an auctioneer representing a landowner for a site identified as a possible location for a car park at the Rock of Dunamaise. Negotiations are still ongoing and we will advise the Elected Members on any outcome of these discussions accordingly," they said at the October meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal district.

It was in answer to a motion tabled by Cllr Thomasina Connell requesting an update.

"I raised this two years ago and there is still no carpark. This is the main tourist attraction we have, it is used by a lot of people. There is a walking trail that a lot of people are using near it. It is essential that we try and identify a carpark. There doesn't appear to be much progress," she said.

"At least there are negotiations going on, that's positive," said Cllr John Joe Fennelly.