Search

23/10/2021

Work underway to buy carpark land at Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Work underway to buy carpark land at Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Negotiations are underway to create a new public carpark at the most iconic visitor destination in Laois. 

The Rock of Dunamaise, the ruined castle that was once the stronghold of the O More Clan who ruled much of Laois, gets thousands of visitors a year but with little or no space for parking, its development as a tourist destination is hampered.

Now Laois County Council has confirmed that it is negotiating with a landowner to buy land for a carpark.

"Laois County Council are currently engaging with an auctioneer representing a landowner for a site identified as a possible location for a car park at the Rock of Dunamaise. Negotiations are still ongoing and we will advise the Elected Members on any outcome of these discussions accordingly," they said at the October meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal district.

It was in answer to a motion tabled by Cllr Thomasina Connell requesting an update.

"I raised this two years ago and there is still no carpark. This is the main tourist attraction we have, it is used by a lot of people. There is a walking trail that a lot of people are using near it. It is essential that we try and identify a carpark. There doesn't appear to be much progress," she said.

"At least there are negotiations going on, that's positive," said Cllr John Joe Fennelly. 

Call to make Laois famine workhouse an IT training hub

Disruption ahead as €680,000 facelift of Portlaoise historic zone begins

PHOTOS: Vandals 'destroy' fairy trail in Laois Offaly woodlands

Abbeyleix Bog project wants your bog photos but you don't have much time to enter

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media