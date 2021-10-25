Instant action after disqualified driver caught driving on Laois motorway

Laois Gardaí took immediate action after stopping a driver breaking the law on a Laois motorway this Bank Holiday Monday, October 25.
Upon discovering that the driver was disqualified, they carried out an arrest.
The car was also seized.
They report that the incident took place when the Laois Roads Policing Unit was on patrol during the morning, on the M7 motorway.
"Driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court," they report, sharing this photograph.
