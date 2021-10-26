Search

26/10/2021

Big disruption for Laois train commuters on busy line

Bus alternative organised

Irish Rail works on line line improvement

Upgrade works set to shut line

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers on the Limerick to Ballybrophy in Laois via Nenagh line of the five weeks of track renewal works that will close part of the line for a month.

As a result of these works, Irish Rail says all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers for the five-week period from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, December 5 inclusive.

The public transport company advises that bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 7:45 am Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at the earlier time of 7:30am, serving Birdhill at 7:51am and Castleconnell at 8:04am.

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.

Irish Rail says the works will see a further 3.5 miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements on the line at the next timetable review, planned for the early months of 2022.

The company recently announced an upgrade to the Ballybrophy Train Station in the form of a new carpark.

Boost for Laois train commuters as busy station set for car park expansion

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media