Update for Kilminchy playground wanted by Portlaoise councillor

Kilminchy housing estate in Portlaoise
A Laois housing estate with almost 800 homes and growing, still has no playground for children.
The issue will be raised at the Portlaoise Municipal District monthly meeting on November 17.
Kilminchy in Portlaoise was largely built during the Celtic Tiger, by multiple developers. A plan to install a playground by Kilminchy Management Company back in 2011 had failed over residents' concerns at its proposed location.
A €580,000 green masterplan was approved by residents in June 2019. It was to include a playground, an outdoor gym, community garden, forest parks, paths, benches and road safety measures.
Cllr Thomasina Connell will table a motion to the Portlaoise meeting, asking Laois County Council for an update.
