Search

17/11/2021

Update for Kilminchy playground wanted by Portlaoise councillor

Update for Kilminchy playground wanted by Portlaoise councillor

Kilminchy housing estate in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois housing estate with almost 800 homes and growing, still has no playground for children.

The issue will be raised at the Portlaoise Municipal District monthly meeting on November 17.

Kilminchy in Portlaoise was largely built during the Celtic Tiger, by multiple developers. A plan to install a playground by Kilminchy Management Company back in 2011 had failed over residents' concerns at its proposed location. 

A €580,000 green masterplan was approved by residents in June 2019. It was to include a playground, an outdoor gym, community garden, forest parks, paths, benches and road safety measures.

Cllr Thomasina Connell will table a motion to the Portlaoise meeting, asking Laois County Council for an update.

Laois community suicide support centre opening its doors

Laois gardaí report on incidence of ‘date rape’ drink spiking in Laois

IN PICTURES: 'Fortitude' of pandemic era Portlaoise Institute graduates

Portlaoise Tidy Towns want Garda action on e-scooter and bicycle misuse

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media