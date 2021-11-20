Search

Cars constantly 'getting a belt' from balls at Laois leisure centre

Lynda Kiernan

Cars parked in a Laois housing estate facing a council owned leisure centre are constantly being hit by balls according to a local councillor.

Portlaoise Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald wants Laois County Council to put up a fence to stop balls from hitting cars parked at St Brigid's Place.

"Residents told me they love living there but that they have Leisure Centre balls constantly hitting their cars. Cars are getting a belt and it's constant," she said.

She tabled a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District on the matter.

In reply Anne Marie Maher Sports and Leisure Officer said they have also been contacted by a local resident. The council has requested the new management company to meet with local residents to "assess the issues and ascertain the cost of resolving the fencing". 

"I welcome that meeting and I hope to get it resolved," said Cllr Fitzgerald.

