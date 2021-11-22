Search

22/11/2021

Candlelit vigil by sports club in memory of teen Laois road crash victim

Candlelit vigil by sports club in memory of teen Laois road crash victim

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A candlelit vigil is to be held by a Laois soccer club in memory of a young player who died in a road collision last weekend.

Mountmellick United FC and the Mountmellick Central Hub community group will co-host a vigil for Daragh Lee, a teenage player who died after being hit by a van while walking on the N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick on Saturday morning November 20.

The event will take place this Monday evening, November 22, at Conor Davis Park club grounds on the Bay Road in Mountmellick, at 8pm, ending with a minute's silence at 9pm.  

Attendees are asked to wear masks, sanitise at the gate upon entry, bring their own candle, wear blue and yellow the club colours, and walk if possible rather than drive to avoid carpark congestion. 

The group say that Daragh's death "has left an entire community heartbroken and absolutely devastated by this tragic loss".

"Mountmellick has lost one of its brightest kindest shining stars who will be remembered always. Therefore in a show of support love and solidarity dedicated to his memory, and in support of his loving family we have teamed up with his club Mountmellick United in order to bring everyone together in Daragh's memory may he R.I.P."

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to The Lee Family. "We hope to see everyone there this evening. #MountmellickRemembers"

Donations pour in to fundraiser for tragically killed Laois teenager

Witnesses to fatal collision in the Midlands asked to come forward after young man dies

WATCH: Young Laois singer does amazing version of Adele song

Laois Guide Dogs group hoping for customers at Christmas market

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media