Candlelit vigil by sports club in memory of teen Laois road crash victim

A candlelit vigil is to be held by a Laois soccer club in memory of a young player who died in a road collision last weekend.

Mountmellick United FC and the Mountmellick Central Hub community group will co-host a vigil for Daragh Lee, a teenage player who died after being hit by a van while walking on the N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick on Saturday morning November 20.

The event will take place this Monday evening, November 22, at Conor Davis Park club grounds on the Bay Road in Mountmellick, at 8pm, ending with a minute's silence at 9pm.

Attendees are asked to wear masks, sanitise at the gate upon entry, bring their own candle, wear blue and yellow the club colours, and walk if possible rather than drive to avoid carpark congestion.

The group say that Daragh's death "has left an entire community heartbroken and absolutely devastated by this tragic loss".

"Mountmellick has lost one of its brightest kindest shining stars who will be remembered always. Therefore in a show of support love and solidarity dedicated to his memory, and in support of his loving family we have teamed up with his club Mountmellick United in order to bring everyone together in Daragh's memory may he R.I.P."

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to The Lee Family. "We hope to see everyone there this evening. #MountmellickRemembers"