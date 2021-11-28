Laois town on winning streak wins in national upcycle competition

Laois town Abbeyleix is truly on a winning streak.

Having won the TidyTowns title of Ireland's Tidiest Small town recently, and then ? the town has won yet another award.

This time it is in the MyWaste Upcycle Challenge 2021 competition.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns won the Community Groups award, after they managed the pretty miraculous reinvention of an old shower curtain, upcycling it into a zero-energy slow cooker.

Other prizes went to a Marie Antoinette inspired dress, an upcycled outdoors game area and a revamped caravan. Full list below.

Eight competition categories shared a prize pot of €6,000 and they included individual applications from each of the three waste regions Eastern-Midlands Waste Management Region, Southern Waste Region and Connacht Ulster Waste Region, the EPA special prize, community groups, schools, professionals and the public vote.

Judge Roisin Murphy is well known from RTÉ's Home Rescue show.

"The quality of the applications to this year's Upcycle Challenge was exceptionally high. I was blown away with some of them and if I saw them for sale, I would want to buy them for my own home. It was hard to judge them as they showcased such amazing creativity but I am looking forward to seeing more creations in the future from these passionate upcyclers."

Judge Declan Breen is Regional Waste Prevention Officer at Eastern-Midlands Waste Management Region.

“Each year this competition gets bigger and better. The creativity shown by the applications was inspiring. The applicants have actively searched out items that would have normally gone to landfill and upcycled them. They made some amazing, usable and creative items and it made judging them very hard. I want to congratulate all of the finalists for getting this far and of course the winners.”

The winners of the Upcycle Challenge 2021 are:

- Public Vote, Niamh Coughlan Co. Donegal, upcycled an old curtain and bedsheet to create a Marie Antoinette inspired dress

- Individual Southern Waste Region, Agnieszka Meehan Co. Clare who transformed an old wooden chair into a fire truck toy

- Individual Connacht Ulster Waste Region, Bernie McMahon Co. Monaghan who upcycled an old Sprite Caravan

- Individual Eastern-Midlands Waste Management Region, Joan Burke Co. Dublin who upcycled a salvaged cabinet into a bathroom sink and storage unit

- Community Groups, Abbeyleix Tidy Towns Co, Laois, upcycled an old shower curtain into a zero-energy slow cooker

- Professional, Ann Louise Tyson Co. Clare, upcycled a mid-century sideboard

- EPA Special Prize, Trevor Woods Co. Dublin, created a sculpture representing our plastic footprint

- Schools, De La Salle College Churchtown Dublin, Upcycled old school desks and stools to create an outdoor games area.

For more information on the Upcycle Challenge please see https://www.mywaste.ie/ upcycle-challenge21/