Laois Celtic Tiger casino set to be replaced in Portlaoise

Plans are in place to convert a late night casino which opened in Portlaoise during the Celtic Tiger era.

The Ryan King Partnership, trading as the Portlaoise Pool Hall, has lodged a planning application with Laois County Council for a change of use of a premises on Railway Street in the town.

The applicant want to convert the casino into a pool/snooker rooms. It is planned that the premises will operate from 9am to 1am with two employees.

The casino operated in a development on the junction of Main Street and Railway Street. It opened after Ryan's pub was knocked and rebuilt on the site after a grant of planning permission to Michael Ryan in 2005.

Apart from the pub, the development also includes a bookmakers and apartments.

An application to change open a private members gaming an leisure club, a casino, was subsequently granted in 2009 for the first floor of premises.

More than a decade later this property is set to become a snooker / pool hall.