Laois Celtic Tiger casino set to be replaced in Portlaoise

Plans are in place to convert a late night casino which opened in Portlaoise during the Celtic Tiger era.
The Ryan King Partnership, trading as the Portlaoise Pool Hall, has lodged a planning application with Laois County Council for a change of use of a premises on Railway Street in the town.
The applicant want to convert the casino into a pool/snooker rooms. It is planned that the premises will operate from 9am to 1am with two employees.
The casino operated in a development on the junction of Main Street and Railway Street. It opened after Ryan's pub was knocked and rebuilt on the site after a grant of planning permission to Michael Ryan in 2005.
Apart from the pub, the development also includes a bookmakers and apartments.
An application to change open a private members gaming an leisure club, a casino, was subsequently granted in 2009 for the first floor of premises.
More than a decade later this property is set to become a snooker / pool hall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.