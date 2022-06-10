Search

10 Jun 2022

'Pressure on' to reopen Laois hospital elderly daycare

Abbeyleix Hospital

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

10 Jun 2022 6:53 PM

Fresh concern has been raised that the reopening of an elderly daycare unit in a local Laois hospital is not happening.

The centre in Abbeyleix community nursing unit shut down at the start of the pandemic but never reopened despite lifting of restriction. The space was instead coopted for other hospital use.

While the Health Service Executive, under pressure by Laois politicians, has agreed to reopen a unit by the end of June, there is concern locally that this deadline cannot be met.

A fresh call was made by Cllr Barry Walsh, in a motion to the May meeting of Laois County Council.

He asks the council to request an update from the HSE on reopening the services, saying that the timelines have already passed for some units.

He said that his information is gained from staff in the hospital.

"I raised this due to the concerns of locals at the lack of progress. No work is complete to date. It seems sto me that the HSE think once an answer is given, the problem goes away. I'd like definitive dates. I feel duty bound to get an answer. I ask Laois County Council to seek a full report on the reopening and the level of activity planned for clients," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell told him that she had raised it last March at the Midlands regional health forum where she is a public representative.

"It is completely unacceptable that this service is not there, people are crying out for it. I'll be putting this forward again as a motion. Covid is not an excuse any more," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that he had attended a meeting with the HSE, other local councillors and Laois TDs.

"We were given a guarantee that Abbeyleix daycare would be open by the end of June and we got no other date since. They said they are looking for alternative accomodation but the daycare would be in place until they find a new place," he said.

"It's no harm to keep the pressure on," Cllr Walsh said.

"Work has started is what we are told, but yes keep the pressure on," Cllr Fennelly agreed.

