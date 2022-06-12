Search

12 Jun 2022

Mark Twain quoted at the blue and green parties in Laois

Mark Twain quoted at the blue and green parties in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

One of America's greatest writers quoted at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in County Hall Portlaoise in recent days for freezing indpendent, Sinn Féin and Labour out of a key committee and the ‘plumb’ jobs on Laois County Council.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, read a famour Mark Twain qoute to the councillors from the two parties at the AGM of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

He congratulated outgoing District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Ollie Clooney, on his year’s work. While Cllr Clooney is also an independent, he assumed the position in 2021 due to a deal struck to support Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after the last local election.

Cllr Kelly said the spoils were divided after that election with the ‘plumb jobs’ given out at the exclusion of other independents, Sinn Féin and Labour councillors even though they represented 30% of the public vote.

He said the these members should at least have been given a seat at the Corporate Policy Group which is a key committee made up of councillors and management. 

He cautioned the two parties that there could be change.

“The political situation is changing. The two main parties are not the two main parties anymore,” he said.

Cllr Kelly read a quote on the wall of the meeting room where the AGM was held.

“I’m looking over there at the sayings and see one from Mark Twain that says ‘whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority it is time to pause and reflect,” he said.

'Pressure on' to reopen Laois hospital elderly daycare

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, took issue saying that if Cllr Kelly and other councillor had the number after the election, the scenario would have been different.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media