Mark Twain quoted at the blue and green parties in Laois

One of America's greatest writers quoted at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in County Hall Portlaoise in recent days for freezing indpendent, Sinn Féin and Labour out of a key committee and the ‘plumb’ jobs on Laois County Council.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, read a famour Mark Twain qoute to the councillors from the two parties at the AGM of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

He congratulated outgoing District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Ollie Clooney, on his year’s work. While Cllr Clooney is also an independent, he assumed the position in 2021 due to a deal struck to support Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after the last local election.

Cllr Kelly said the spoils were divided after that election with the ‘plumb jobs’ given out at the exclusion of other independents, Sinn Féin and Labour councillors even though they represented 30% of the public vote.

He said the these members should at least have been given a seat at the Corporate Policy Group which is a key committee made up of councillors and management.

He cautioned the two parties that there could be change.

“The political situation is changing. The two main parties are not the two main parties anymore,” he said.

Cllr Kelly read a quote on the wall of the meeting room where the AGM was held.

“I’m looking over there at the sayings and see one from Mark Twain that says ‘whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority it is time to pause and reflect,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, took issue saying that if Cllr Kelly and other councillor had the number after the election, the scenario would have been different.