13 Jun 2022

Laois community edges closer to getting bottle banks back

Welcome addition for Laois Offaly visitor amenity hit with littering

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

13 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

Work is underway to restore bottle recycle facilities to Camross some three years after it was removed.

So it emerged at a recent meeting in  Laois County Council following a motion tabled by Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael. He asked that the local authority reinstate the bottle bank in Camross village in consultation with the local Tidy Towns/Community Development Association.

He added that it's been three years since the bring bank was removed due safety concerns because of proximity to an overhead cable. He said a large area would use it adding that every community should have a bottle bank.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, backed the call.

“It’s very important that we get something. There is a new community hub, walkway and playing fields,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, also supported the motion.

Mr Rory O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Engineer, gave details of the state of play.

“The Environment Section are in ongoing contact with Camross Tidy Towns and Camross Community Development Group with a view to re-establishing a Bring Bank facility in Camross. The Groups are to provide a list of potential suitable locations. Pending receipt of that list, the Council’s preferred site is at a corner of the church car park, a site which facilitates suitable access for the public and the collection contractor and further provides a visible site,” he said. 

'It's disheartening' Portlaoise crashes from second to 26th in IBAL litter survey

The update was given at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.

