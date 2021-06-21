Stop / Go traffc disruption in Laois village could impact Kilkenny traffic
A Stop-Go system is in operation
Traffic through Durrow could be disrupted this week to facilitate work on footpaths according to Laois County Council.
County Hall says Stop and Go boards will be in use on the L5753 or Derry Road.
Disruption and possible delay can be expected on or between Monday, June 21 and Friday, June 25.
Laois County Council's Roads section advises local people and through motorists that the work will be carried out between 8 am and 6 pm each day for footpath construction work.
The man Laois to Kilkenny city road runs through Durrow.