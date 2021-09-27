Speed ramap call to protect children at Laois school
Speed ramps are needed in Durrow to protect local children from speeding drivers.
So insisted, Cllr Ollie Clooney, after he tabled a motion at a recent meeting with Laois County Council.
The Independent councillor wants Laois County Council to install traffic calming ramps from the primary school gate to Daybreak shop, on the Square in Durrow.
He explained why at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting where he said 200 children are attending school.
“Some people are going too fast altogether. We have to protect our children to keep the safe from speeding,” he said.
Cllr John King, Fine Gael, backed his colleague.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the council would arrange to meet the Cllr Clooney at the site to assess the need of ramps.
