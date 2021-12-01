More safety measures called for on route to big Laois school

More safety measures are needed at a junction on the road that serves Knockbeg College near Graiguecullen and which it is claimed is not wide enough for school buses.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, called on Laois County Council to address the Sleaty Cross on the Knockbeg road in a motion to a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

“It is a dangerous junction. We need to get something done,” he said.

He added that cars find it difficult to get onto the knockbeg road from the junction because of the volume of school traffic at drop off and pick up times.

Farhan Nasiem, A/Senior Executive Engineer, said the Council would meet Cllr Brennan to identify issues and will propose safety measures.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, also agreed with Cllr Brennan and believes a more extensive scheme is needed.

“It is nearly a main road going from Graiguecullen to Maganey,” she said.

While she accepted funding is an issue, she believed it needs to be widened.

“Two buses would not pass each other on the road,” she told the he Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.