Crossing called for at Laois school attended by 800 pupils to avoid accident

A pedestrian crossing is badly needed on a busy road beside a Laois school which is attended by some 800 pupils, according to a county councillor.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, raised the need for the crossing at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He called for funding from the 2022 budget to be used to install a pedestrian crossing on the R445 adjacent to Mountrath Community School.

“That is a very busy area with a community school that has over 800 students it is now a very busy road,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said serious parking issues around the school means a lot of students have to cross the road. He claimed many parents park at the filling station opposite the school when picking up.

He hoped that the purchase of a property beside the school may help this but he was not convinced.

He said it is very important that a crossing is installed and he hoped that the possibility of a ramp on the road at the entrance to Mountrath could also be discussed.

“We just don’t want any accidents there,” he said.

Farhan Nasiem, Engineer at the council’s Road Design department, said a meeting with Cllr Kelly would take place at the school to discuss the requirement and location of pedestrian crossing and prepare the proposal.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District in December.