Road breaking up near popular Laois restaurant

A road that serves a busy Laois restaurant needs attention because it sides are falling away.
So Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, said after the tabled a motion call on Laois County Council to carry out repairs on the old N7 at The Heath crossroads at Treacy’s Restaurant.
“A stretch of 150m either side of the junction is breaking up and the junction itself requires levelling,” he said.
Cllr Kelly elaborated at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He said frost is causing the sides of the road to break away either side of the junction.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said this section of the R445 either side of the junction is in need of resurfacing. He said this section of road can be considered for inclusion in the next roads programme.
The issue was discussed at the December meeting of the Municipal District.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.