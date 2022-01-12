Road breaking up near popular Laois restaurant

Search

12 Jan 2022

Conor Ganly

A road that serves a busy Laois restaurant needs attention because it sides are falling away.

So Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, said after the tabled a motion call on Laois County Council to carry out repairs on the old N7 at The Heath crossroads at Treacy’s Restaurant.

“A stretch of 150m either side of the junction is breaking up and the junction itself requires levelling,” he said.

Cllr Kelly elaborated at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He said frost is causing the sides of the road to break away either side of the junction.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said this section of the R445 either side of the junction is in need of resurfacing. He said this section of road can be considered for inclusion in the next roads programme.

The issue was discussed at the December meeting of the Municipal District.

Local News

