Illegal dumping clean-up budget already spent for Portlaoise area

The cost of cleaning up illegal dumping in Portlaoise this year has already exceeded the entire budget set aside for it for 2021.

The "significant increase" in the dirty practice has been outlined by Laois County Council.

"The annual budget for cleanups etc is at present overspent. The problem of illegal dumping has significantly increased since early 2020. The Waste Enforcement Officers and Litter Wardens are carrying out daily inspections and are cleaning up each of the locations."

However they say they will continue cleaning up the waste anyway for the rest of 2021.

"The Environment Section does not intend to cease carrying out any of the cleanup works. Please note that the cleanups are prioritised according to size and location. Local groups are also assisting the Council by organising litter picks/cleanups. The Council continues to provide these groups with gloves/bags/litter pickers etc. and collects and disposes of the collected waste material. This will continue."

The citizens of Laois who are volunteering to go out and clean up the ditches and roads were praised by councillors.

"I acknowledge the great work done by volunteers, Tidy Towns has the town looking fantastic," said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Cllr Willie Aird said there is "no such thing as overspend" for the Laois people going out volunteering to clear out ditches.

"We need to ensure that good work continues. I don't like when you see something of great importance and the only thing we can do is welcome extra money for signs," he said.

The overshot budget was revealed at the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, after Cllr Mary Sweeney tabled a motion asking for extra money to be set aside this Summer to combat illegal dumping and littering and ensure the 'leave no trace' slogan is a reality.

Cllr Sweeney wants more public bins too.

""We are encouraging people to stay outdoors. We have seen gatherings that left litter behind. Minister Ryan has set aside €5 million for an awareness campaign. It would be great to identify locations for bins. I would love to get a couple of litter bins in rural areas," she said.