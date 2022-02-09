Search

09 Feb 2022

Big quarry planned not far from Laois golf club

An RTÉ Investigates team have found that Donegal has the most highest number of unauthorised quarries in the country is Donegal with 30 being reportedly in the county. 

Equipment will be needed to extract material

Conor Ganly

A planning application has been lodged for permission to develop sand and gravel quarry not far from Abbeyleix Golf Course off the Ballyroan road.

Tim & Gillian Fitzgerald have applied to Laois County Council to excavate materials with within a total area of 4.7 hectares. The application says the excavation area of 3.7 hectare will be located on a site at Redhill, Co. Laois which is located to the east of the golf course.

The ten year application also includes permission for on site equipment would include a dry screener, a loading shovel, a dumper, an excavator and a concrete wheelwash at entrance.

Provision of temporary chemical toilets, temporary canteen and welfare facilities near the existing site entrance is also included in the application

The removal of hedgerow near the existing sight entrance to increase sightlines is applied for.

A concrete hardstand area in the northeast corner of the site draining to a silt trap and interceptor is proposed to prevent any release of fuel to ground.

The applicants say surface water drainage across the site is proposed to prevent sediment run off, off site or fuel run off to ground.

Dispatch of the processed materials off-site is proposed via Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) using a one way traffic system.

The applicants say a fenced off buffer zone of 1O metres between the existing hedgerow and proposed excavation area has been allowed for to protect the hedgerows locally important ecological value.

The council has been told a restoration plan has been included in the application which will reinstate the site to agricultural use at the end of the project. An Environmental and Planning Report, Ecological Impact Assessment Report, Appropriate Assessment Screening Report and detailed site drawings have been included as part of this planning application.

The application was lodged with the county council on February 2 with a decision due to be made by the end of March 2022.

