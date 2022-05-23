Search

24 May 2022

New planning permission sought to build 49 houses in Laois town

The location (outlined in orange) of new houses in Mountmellick, Laois

Lynda Kiernan

23 May 2022 8:53 PM

Planning permission is being sought to build 49 new homes in a Laois town.

A new housing estate in Mountmellick is planned by Cubic Housing Ltd which is seeking permission from Laois County Council. 

The estate would be on a large greenfield site in the north east of the town, between Pattison's Estate and Wolfe Tone Street.

It would have 27 three bedroom semi-detached houses, 8 one bedroom Duplex units, 10 two bedroom semi-detached houses, 2 two bedroom single storey semi-detached houses, one 2 bedroom two storey semi-detached house and one 3 bedroom two storey semi-detached house.

There is also permission sought to add a communal refuse storage pavilion, bicycle storage, internal roads and footpaths, surface level car parking, an entrance point to adjoining public roads, pedestrian links, public lighting, landscaping, public open space, boundary treatments, provision of foul and surface water disposal, upgrade works and traffic calming to surrounding road network and all associated site works.

The application was lodged on May 19, with no drawings of the houses yet uploaded to view online.

Aa decision by the Laois planners is due by July 13. Submissions can be made up to June 22. 

