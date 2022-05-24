Search

24 May 2022

Laois boys school to hold community food festival

Laois boys school to hold community food festival

Boys learning to cook in Scoil Phadraig Naofa Mountmellick.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 May 2022 7:23 PM

An unusual one day public Food Festival will be taking place in a Laois boys primary school this June.

Scoil Phadraig Naofa Boys NS, on the Davitt Road in Mountmellick will hold their unique festival on Friday evening, June 10.

It is set to be a joyful and eventful community evening, with the children providing musical entertainment, outdoor games made by the local Mens Shed group, and woolly decorations crafted by Mountmellick Yarn Bombers.

Centre to the festival will be tasty food, with each class in the 300 pupil school showcasing a Laois food producer who will do demonstrations and sell their wares.

It is the culmination of a two year cookery learning curve by the boys, after they chose to learn how to cook for a Creative Schools project. 

Coordinator and teacher Grainne McEvoy spoke to the Leinster Express about it. 

"Last October the boys in our school voted to engage with food and cookery as the focus for creative schools and wished to hold a festival at the end of the year to showcase their creativity.

"We have been busy cooking in the classroom and the boys have really engaged with the process. The school created a dedicated website to share their efforts called SPN Creative Schools.

"We have employed the expertise of Mary Harte of Kater4Kidz online cookery platform which we used in the classroom and also rolled out the course to families to continue and build on the boys skills at home.  

"We are currently reaching out to local producers and food vendors to attend. Each class has written to local Laois producers and each class hope to have a producer come visit their classroom," the teacher said.

Local businesses that they have reached out to and are getting involved include Garryhinch Mushrooms, Flavour Safari, G's Jams and JJ Phillip’s Bakery.

New planning permission sought to build 49 houses in Laois town

IN PICTURES: Laois student musical raises the roof in Portlaoise

"The wonderful ladies from Mountmellick Yarn Bombing group are currently busy working with our 3rd class boys creating decorations for the festival. We are also hoping to engage the expertise of Mountmellicks Mens Shed in creating some outdoor garden games," Grainne explained.

Scoil Phadraig Naofa's Food Festival runs from 5pm to 9pm, on Friday evening, June 10.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media