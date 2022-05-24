Laois boys school to hold community food festival

An unusual one day public Food Festival will be taking place in a Laois boys primary school this June.

Scoil Phadraig Naofa Boys NS, on the Davitt Road in Mountmellick will hold their unique festival on Friday evening, June 10.

It is set to be a joyful and eventful community evening, with the children providing musical entertainment, outdoor games made by the local Mens Shed group, and woolly decorations crafted by Mountmellick Yarn Bombers.

Centre to the festival will be tasty food, with each class in the 300 pupil school showcasing a Laois food producer who will do demonstrations and sell their wares.

It is the culmination of a two year cookery learning curve by the boys, after they chose to learn how to cook for a Creative Schools project.

Coordinator and teacher Grainne McEvoy spoke to the Leinster Express about it.

"Last October the boys in our school voted to engage with food and cookery as the focus for creative schools and wished to hold a festival at the end of the year to showcase their creativity.

"We have been busy cooking in the classroom and the boys have really engaged with the process. The school created a dedicated website to share their efforts called SPN Creative Schools.

"We have employed the expertise of Mary Harte of Kater4Kidz online cookery platform which we used in the classroom and also rolled out the course to families to continue and build on the boys skills at home.

"We are currently reaching out to local producers and food vendors to attend. Each class has written to local Laois producers and each class hope to have a producer come visit their classroom," the teacher said.

Local businesses that they have reached out to and are getting involved include Garryhinch Mushrooms, Flavour Safari, G's Jams and JJ Phillip’s Bakery.

"The wonderful ladies from Mountmellick Yarn Bombing group are currently busy working with our 3rd class boys creating decorations for the festival. We are also hoping to engage the expertise of Mountmellicks Mens Shed in creating some outdoor garden games," Grainne explained.

Scoil Phadraig Naofa's Food Festival runs from 5pm to 9pm, on Friday evening, June 10.