Laois team named for U20 Football championship clash

Laois team named for U20 Football championship clash

Laois GAA u20 football manager, Eddie Kinsella

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois under 20 football manager Eddie Kinsella has named his starting 15 to take on Wicklow in the Leinster championship opener tonight (Thursday) in Aughrim.

Laois are bidding to reach a third successive Leinster U20 final but they have it all to do in the opening round this year as they face a Wicklow side that made quite an impression two years at the minor grade.

They beat Dublin that year, knocking them out of the championship before going on to be defeated by Kildare after a replay in a Leinster semi final.

Laois got to a semi final themselves two years ago when the same group were minor but they lost to eventual champions, Meath.

The fact that it is away in Aughrim is another obstacle they will have to overcome and having to travel down there on a Sweltering hot Summer's evening is far from ideal.

Portlaoise man Damon Larkin Captains the side from centre forward while just two nights on from playing with the U20 hurlers, Ballyfin's Alan Connolly will start for the Laois men at centre back and fellow dual star Ciaran Byrne will line out at midfield.

Fionn Holland lined out at left wing back, two nights on from being an unused sub for the U20 hurlers

Rioghan Murphy is one of the leading lights up front along with Colin Dunne and Ross Bolger.

The game throws in at 7.30pm and the game can be watched live on the Wicklow GAA facebook page.

See the Laois GAA video of the team announcement below

U20 Football Manager Eddie Kinsella has announced his team to play Wicklow GAA this evening at 7.30pm in Aughrim.


Unfortunately with limited attendance the game can be viewed on the Wicklow GAA Facebook page only. pic.twitter.com/sRN2qImdjB

— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 1, 2021

Great news for Laois GAA fans as supporter limits increased for big Leinster championship clash

Looking for a 'spark' - Laois manager Mike Quirke hoping for championship surge

“We have won more kickouts this year than we did last year and we have more shots on goals and more attacks in the four games that we have played than any game last year but we haven't got the scores. We have just missed that spark."

PICTURE GALLERY: Laois Sports Partnership ‘Bubbles and Pods’ prove a big hit at Castlecuffe NS

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie