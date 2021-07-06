Seven Laois footballers named on Ladies football team of the National League

Laois have topped the charts in the Lidl National Ladies football division three team of the league. After winning the league title with a final victory over Kildare, Donie Brennan sees seven of his players selected in the team of the league.

Eimear Barry gets the nod on goals after a number of fine performances while in front of her is a familiar face with player of the match in that final, Amy Potts selected at number three.

Laois have two players in the half back line with Ellen Healy named at centre back while Laois Captain and livewire Laura Nerney taking the number seven shirt.

In the engine room in the middle of the field is Jane Moore. Moore was hard done by not to receive the official player of the match in the league final but she takes her spot in the team of the league.

Up front, Laois have a player in each line. Erone Fitzpatrick sprung to life in the latter part of the league and was a real driving force in that middle third while there is no surprise to see the great Mo Nerney named at top of the right.

Laois beat Kildare (twice), Longford and Roscommon on route to the league title but now, all attention turns to the championship where they will be joined in the group by Kildare and Roscommon. They take on Kildare in their opening game on the weekend of 17 July and all involved will be looking to kick on and have a real tilt at the Intermediate championship.

See the team in full below