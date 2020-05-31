WATCH Fields of Athenry the theme tune of a day saving Laois turf in #Covid-19 Ireland

Singing Laois postman John Lawlor from Mountmellick saw our Costa Del Sod photograph appeal and decided he'd submit a musical entry.

John brought his accordion along to his local Derryguile bog where he took some time out from the hard graft to play the famous tune that is nearly Ireland's national anthem - The Fields of Athenry.

Read also: SEND US YOUR COSTA DEL SOD PICTURES

John, who delivers the post around his native Mountmellick, featured previously in the Leinster Express for his singing and his poetry.