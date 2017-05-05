Laois Sports Partnership receive huge funding boost from Sport Ireland

The Laois Sports Patnership has been handed a funding boost from Sport Ireland, in figures released today.

Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, made the announcement in Limerick earlier on Friday regarding the funding allocated to all the Local Sports Partnerships around the country.

Laois Sports Partnership will benefit to the tune of €219,184, with €7,500 going towards Women In Sport programmes for 2017.

This is an increase of almost €45,000 on the 2016 sum for Laois, and it will now allow for more time and resources to be put into planning and implementing the Sports Partnership's prorgammes and strategies around the county.

In 2016, Laois received €174,411, outside of funding secured through the Dormant Accounts scheme, which contributed another €82,619. That money allowed for the roll out of a Community Sports Development Officer, a Community Coaching programme, as well as Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe Community Sports Hub, which has been a huge success.

The Community Sports Development Officer can now be retained, and this will be a significant boost in resources for the roll out of programmes in Laois.

Last year, 6,835 people benefitted from programmes run through the Laois Sports Partnership, ranging from Women In Sport Programmes, Disability Inclusion Programmes, as well Operation Transformation and Get Ireland Walking initiatives.

The Sports Partnership also runs training courses throughout the year, delivering 40 courses in 2016 which resulted in 585 people receiving certification.