Laois Camogie announce stacked panel ahead of league and championship

Laois camogie have announced a 39 strong panel ahead of the upcoming league and championship. They kick off their campaign on Saturday away to Kilkenny's second team in Division Two of the National league.

They are in a three team group along with Kilkenny and Wexford. Saturday's game throws in at 2pm in Callan and manager John Desmond has also named his starting team to take on the Cats.

Laois were beaten by Antrim in the Intermediate championship semi final last year and with such a young panel, Desmond will be hoping that his second term in charge can see them make another step up the ladder and get out of the Intermediate grade and into the senior ranks.

Seven clubs are represented in total with St Brigid's providing 11 players while Camross are the next biggest representation with eight. County champions O'Moore's and The Harps have seven on the panel.

Portlaoise have three players on the 39 strong panel while Naomh Eamonn come with two players while St Lazarians have a sole representative on board.

Roisin Kilmartin and Alison McEvoy will jointly Captain the panel and while they have a number of players on the injured list, they have plenty of options at their disposal.

1.Aideen Lowry (Camross)

2.Sarah Fleming (Portlaoise)

3.Roisin Killmartin(St. Brigids)

4.Katie Dunican (St. Lazarians)

5.Laura Finlay (St. Brigids)

6.Clodagh Tynan (St. Brigids)

7.Sarah Creagh (St. Brigids)

8.Jessie Quinlan (St. Brigids)

9.Alison McEvoy (O’Moores)

10.Casey Conroy (O’Moores)

11.Aimee Collier (Camross)

12.Cathy Galbrith (St. Brigids)

13.Alice Walsh (The Harps)

14.Laura Marie Maher (O’Moores)

15.Aisling O Dea (St. Brigids)

16.Amy O’Callaghan (O’Moores)

17.Sara Cuddy (Camross)

18.Liadan C. Fennell (O’Moores)

19.Fiona Scully (Camross)

20.Andrea Scully (Camross)

21.Amy Byrne (Portlaoise)

22.Grainne Hyland (St. Brigids)

23.Niamh Coss (St. Brigids)

24.Rachel Bergin (The Harps)

25.Karla Whelan (Naomh Eamonn)

26.Kirsten Keenan (Camross)

27.Ellen Meagher (St. Brigids)

28.Grainne O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

29.Roising Dowling (O’Moores)

30.Eireann Cole (Naomh Eamonn)

Extended Panel Members.

Molly O Connor(The Harps), Jade Bergin(The Harps), Enya Carroll(St.Brigids), Hannah O Connor(O’Moores), Chloe O Riordan(Camross), Luisne Delaney(Camross), Maebh Deegan(The Harps), Jennifer Cass(The Harps), Joan Dollard (The Harps).