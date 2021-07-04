Midlands resident's garden left in a mess by rogue 'tradesmen'

Stock image
An Offaly resident's garden was left in a state after rogue traders called to their door.
The resident in Durrow was scammed by two men believed to be in their mid-20s, according to the Durrow Community Alert group last week.
The resident paid money for gardening but the men left the garden in a mess with the job half done.
Gardaí have been notified and people are being warned not t engage with such callers.
These men were driving a Vauxhall.
In the weeks prior to this incident, a 131-CW Vauxhall Vivario van had been spotted acting suspiciously in the area.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious vehicle to gardaí.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.