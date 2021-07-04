Midlands resident's garden left in a mess by rogue 'tradesmen'

Offaly resident's garden left in a mess by rogue tradesmen

Stock image

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly resident's garden was left in a state after rogue traders called to their door.

The resident in Durrow was scammed by two men believed to be in their mid-20s, according to the Durrow Community Alert group last week.

The resident paid money for gardening but the men left the garden in a mess with the job half done.

Gardaí have been notified and people are being warned not t engage with such callers.

These men were driving a Vauxhall.

In the weeks prior to this incident, a 131-CW Vauxhall Vivario van had been spotted acting suspiciously in the area. 

Residents are asked to report any suspicious vehicle to gardaí.

