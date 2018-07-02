Deaths in Laois - July 2, 2018

Tom Daly - Crettyard

The death took place on Saturday, June 30 of Tom Daly of Clonbrook, Crettyard.



Suddenly at home. Tom will be sadly missed by his sons Adrian and James, sisters Nancy, Margaret, and Betty, sister-in-law Angela, brothers-in-law John and Patrick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 6pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Donohue - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 29 of Oliver Donohue of Grattan st., Portlaoise and London.



Peacefully after a long illness at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Oliver, known as ‘Hammy’, is sadly missed by his brothers Denis, Joe, Paul, Eugene, and Gerry, his sister Mary O’Brien, his nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and by many relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Finbar, Paschal, Fr. Brendan S.M.A., Fr. Dominic S.M.A., Frank and Raymond, and by his sister, Sr. Deanna O.L.A. He will be missed particularly by friends from the Hammersmith/Fulham Community Law Centre, Hammersmith/Fulham Labour Party, the Trades Council, Trade Unions, Irish cultural and social groups, and groups representing the unemployed, social justice, and Irish unity.

Oliver’s funeral Mass and cremation will take place in London later in July. His ashes will be placed in the family grave after a mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, on a date to be announced.

Catherine Kearney - Mountmellick and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 29 of Mountmellick and Portlaoise.

Suddenly, after a short illness. Sadly missed by Tommy, sons Paul, Neil and Thomas and daughter Shánnen, brothers Sean and Bernard, sisters, Elizabeth, Caroline and extended family and many friends.

Reposing Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaois, on Tuesday evening from 7pm with recital of the rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Cremation will take place at a later date and Catherine's ashes will be then be interred in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.









