Deaths in Laois - July 5, 2018

Jacqueline Sheeran - Dublin and Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, July 3 of Jacqueline Quigley (née Sheeran) of Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Coolrain.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Seán (John), very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Rachel, Sarah and Susan, son Paul, her sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Finn, Oscar, Tara, Annie May, and Rosie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. A Service is being held in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday at 1.30pm.

Margaret Ryan - Maganey

The death took place on Tuesday, July 3 of Margaret (Peggy) Ryan (née Bowden) of Killabban, Maganey.

Wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dympna (McArdle), Marian (George), Dolores (Sheridan), Joyce (Kearney), Teresa (Hughes), Patricia (Grimwood), Peggy (Furey), sons John and Billy, brother Ger, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Dympna McArdle's residence, Ballinteskin, Stradbally from 6pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 7.15pm to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Leona Cuddy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 2 of Leona Cuddy of Mellick, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Daughter of Martin and Theresa, sister to Shane and Gary, deeply regretted by her heart-broken parents, brothers, grandfather, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Reposing at her home at Mellick, Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by Burial in St. Peter & Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Rev Bro Padraig McDonald - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday, July 1 of Rev Bro Padraig McDonald of Salesian Community, Don Bosco Road, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick and Moate, Ballinakill.

Suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Paddy. Deeply mourned by his mother Margaret, brothers Brendan and Micheál, sister Marguerite, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Salesian family and the community at large.

Reposing at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, Limerick on Wednesday from 2pm to 3.45pm, followed by Mass at 4pm. Removal directly afterwards to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the Salesian Community Cemetery, Ballinakill.

James O'Neill - Edenderry and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 1 of James O'Neill of 27 Sycamore Drive, Edenderry and formerly of 63 St Brigid's Square Portarlington.

Suddenly. Late of Irish Army. Sadly missed by his loving family Alan, Helen, Jason, Aoife and Sean, wife Joan, grandchild T.J., parents Jimmy and Mary, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents' residence at 63 St Brigid's Square Portarlington on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.