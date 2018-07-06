Deaths in Laois - July 6, 2018

Patrick Paisley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 9 of Patrick Paisley of St. John's sq., Portlaoise and late of Perivale Middlesex, England. Died peacefully. Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy and Tony and sister Marie, sisters-in-law, Rose and Sylvia, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 7pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise.

Jacqueline Sheeran - Dublin and Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, July 3 of Jacqueline Quigley (née Sheeran) of Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Coolrain.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Seán (John), very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Rachel, Sarah and Susan, son Paul, her sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Finn, Oscar, Tara, Annie May, and Rosie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. A Service is being held in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday at 1.30pm.