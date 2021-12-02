Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, December 2, 2021

Derek William Young - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, December 1 of Derek William Young of 'Tatahi', Ballyconnigar Upper, Blackwater, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Dublin 18, Dublin and Rosenallis.



Dearly loved and loving husband of Suzanne McKenzie Young, adoring father of India, Xavier and Pixie, beloved son of the late Liam and the late Margaret and much loved brother of Eugene, Edel, Melissa and Cyril.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughters, his brothers and sisters and their partners and spouses Gabi, Mathias, Cathal and Ciara, his nephews and nieces Severine, Amelie, Alessia, Opehlia, Jude and Boden, father-in-law Ray McKenzie, mother-in-law Bev and her husband Alan, brother-in-law Brent, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Blackwater with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those unable to attend funeral may view the Mass online by logging onto Derek’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am.

Martin Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, November 29 of Martin Fitzpatrick of Rushin, Mountrath.

Peacefully in Portlaoise Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father to Paul, Aidan, Maurice, Brian, Julie, Declan, Noel and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his loving grand children Adam, Matthew, Andre, Ruairi, Donnacha, Mark, Ruth, Lisa, Annie, Emma, Jack, Dan, Sadie, Abby, Ruby, Finn, Sarah and Molly Rose, his sister Bernie (Downey) brother Paddy, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday at 6.30pm to arrive in Castletown Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him the house will be strictly private.

Martin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Edmunds Church, Castletown Facebook page.

Patrick O'Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, November 29 of Patrick (Patsy) O'Connor of Kiln Lane, Mountrath.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, his partner Phillis. Deeply regretted by his daughters Nicola and Patricia, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Wednesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm, (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Patsy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the www.mountrathparish.ie

Kenneth David Henderson - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Kenneth David Henderson of 30 Grenville, Portlaoise and Roscrea.



Peacefully at Regional Tullamore Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brother Gordon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jo, daughters Tracy and Andrea, sons-in-law Ciarán and Paul, grand-daughter Trieu, brother Ramsay, sister-in-law Miriam, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home). Private removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving in St.Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Ray Warren - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Ray Warren of Mountmellick and formerly of Neilstown.

Peacefully at home at 1 Silverglen, Mountmellick, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Reposing in his home. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters, Rachel and Elaine, grandchildren Gemma, Stephen and, Craig, relatives, and his many friends in Mountmellick and Neilstown.

Rosary at 8pm at Wednesday. Prayers leaving the house at 12 noon on Thursday to Newlands Cross crematorium arriving for 2pm. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines.

Edward Joseph Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 17 of Edward Joseph (Eddie) Bergin of Coventry, England and late of Tunduff, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by his daughter Kelly. Deeply regretted by his son Edward, daughter Nichola, and Lee and TJ who he raised with his partner Ann, Jackie, grandchildren Bailey, Millie, Emily, Aedan and Jacob, brothers Donie, Joe and John, sisters Molly, Sarah and Claire, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam