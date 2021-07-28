'Delighted' Cheddar already looking ahead to 2022

A couple of months ago, the Laois senior hurlers faced a championship and league relegation in ther face. A rotten run of injuries and results meant they were favourites to be relegated on both fronts but fast forward to July and they have now saved their Division one league status along with their Leinster championship status that they secured with a win over Antrim a few weeks ago.

Speaking after their win over Westmeath in the league relegation playoff on Saturday night, manager Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett was delighted to have salvaged some positives from a really difficult year.

“We’re just delighted really because it’s so important for next year. You’re going to have a Leinster championship next year of five games, a Division 1 before that of five games. We’ve a lot to work on, not going to go over old stuff. But you’re going to get proper pre season with game planning preparation.

“This has probably been the most difficult year I’ve ever been involved with a team. Not alone on ourselves but bear in mind the players are playing nearly every weekend for I don’t know how many now at this stage.

“You could excuse them for being a bit flat but I cannot say enough about the heart and the spirit and to dig deep. They deserved this. They worked really, really hard in a difficult year.”

While he was hesitant to single players out, he did have a special mention for the man of the moment, PJ Scully along with some other warriors for Laois over the years.

“A number of players really stood up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. You’ve got to commend PJ Scully. He was something else, I’d be really delighted for him. He has put so much into his hurling, since he’s been U-14. Really dug it out for us.”

“I’m loathe to start naming names. Everyone did their shift at different times of the match. Roddy (Ross King), it mightn’t have been working for him, he missed a few points early on but really turned it on near the end.

“If I’ve to single out one player, it’s Willie Dunphy. He’s had a number of operations and keeps coming back delivering the hard yards.

“If there’s a young player wanted to look at and what it means to play for Laois, what it means to be a Laois hurling warrior, look no further than Willie Dunphy.”

The roar of the home support in O'Moore Park on Saturday wasn't lost on Plunkett either as when the game was in the melting pot, the players took energy from the vocal support.

“I’m delighted for Laois supporters. It was noticeable here on the sideline, the volume from Laois supporters when we were coming back.

“I know only a certain number could come here today but I couldn’t thank them enough for the support.”