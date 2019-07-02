WATCH: GAA release fly-on-the-wall video of Laois' Joe McDonagh Cup final victory

The Laois senior hurlers captured the Joe McDonagh Cup at Croke Park on Sunday, defeating Westmeath in the finale by eleven points to take home the cup.

On the day, we brought you:

Our match report - HERE

Captain Paddy Purcell's speech and cup presentation - HERE

The Laois team's homecoming celebrations - HERE

And our interview with legendary Laois kitman Pat Delaney about being called upon to lift the cup alongside Paddy Purcell - HERE

And now the GAA have released a brilliant fly-on-the-wall style video of Laois' victory, complete with dramatic music just to stir your emotions. Watch below: