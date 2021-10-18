Laois councillor recovering after brain surgery

Cllr Noel Tuohy.
A Laois county councillor is recovering after innovative brain surgery to fight his Parkinson's Disease.
Cllr Noel Touhy from Portlaoise who has spoken publicly about his battle with the brain disease, underwent surgery that is not available in Ireland, in the UK this week.
His Laois County Council colleagues have wished him well in his recovery, speaking at their October meeting.
Cllr Willie Aird led the good wishes.
"My good wishes to Noel Tuohy who has undergone a severe operation. He is in good form. I'd like to send him our good wishes from this meeting," he said.
Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley also sends good wishes.
"I wish Noel a speedy recovery, we are thinking of him at this time," she said.
Cllr Tuohy who is dad to Australian professional footballer Zach Tuohy, has undergone Deep Brain Stimulation therapy, which can reduce the tremors that Parkinson's Disease causes, and thus lessen the amount of medication which itself has serious side effects.
