20/10/2021

Laois councillors’ €180,000 unused training and conference cash may be spent locally

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Almost €180,000 set aside for Laois councillors to go to conferences and training courses in the past two years has gone mostly unspent thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

All 19 Laois public representatives are allocated €4,700 each per year in the Laois County Council budget. €4,000 is for training and €700 for the cost of attending conferences.

Cllr Aisling Moran wants the unused cash redistributed.

She noted at the October meeting that last year some of the money was put towards new laptops for the councillors.

“Thank you for that, but can we bring it into next year if we didn’t use it in 2020 or 2021?” she asked Laois County Council.

The Director of Services for Finance Gerry Murphy said it cannot be carried forward.

“There are rules on what we can carry forward. In certain cases unspent money can be trafsferred if we are in the middle of a contract,” he said.

Cllr Moran then asked if it can be spent instead in each Municipal District on projects.

“That is a possibility, yes,” Mr Murphy said.

