Search

22/11/2021

Funeral details for Laois teenager Daragh Lee tragically killed

Funeral details for Laois teenager Daragh Lee tragically killed

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The funeral details have been confirmed for Daragh Lee, a young Laois man killed in a road accident last weekend.

Daragh, 19, from 8 Grange Hall Mountmellick, died on Saturday, November 20 at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

He was predeceased by his nanny Patty, grandad Gerry, and uncle Tony. His passing is deeply regretted by his loving parents Mark and Tracy, sisters Shauna and Lauren, grandparents Carmel and Pat, nephew Callum, girlfriend Aoife, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Daragh's wake will take place at 7pm this Tuesday evening, November 23, in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick. 

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 24 in St Joseph's Church, followed by cremation in Dublin.

House is strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to www.Jigsaw.ie.

Candlelit vigil by sports club in memory of teen Laois road crash victim

Donations pour in to fundraiser for tragically killed Laois teenager

WATCH: Young Laois singer does amazing version of Adele song

Witnesses to fatal collision in the Midlands asked to come forward after young man dies

Update on playground for Kilminchy and Dublin road children in Portlaoise

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media