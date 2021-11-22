Funeral details for Laois teenager Daragh Lee tragically killed

The funeral details have been confirmed for Daragh Lee, a young Laois man killed in a road accident last weekend.
Daragh, 19, from 8 Grange Hall Mountmellick, died on Saturday, November 20 at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
He was predeceased by his nanny Patty, grandad Gerry, and uncle Tony. His passing is deeply regretted by his loving parents Mark and Tracy, sisters Shauna and Lauren, grandparents Carmel and Pat, nephew Callum, girlfriend Aoife, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.
Daragh's wake will take place at 7pm this Tuesday evening, November 23, in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 24 in St Joseph's Church, followed by cremation in Dublin.
House is strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to www.Jigsaw.ie.
