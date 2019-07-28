Peugeot 508 SW is an 'instinctive driving experience'

Pricing and specifications for the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW were recently announced for the Irish market, with the versatile estate model retailing from €34,110 plus delivery related charges for the Active 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-speed manual version.

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW boasts the same sharp, front design as the 508 fastback, and adds a low-slung, svelte estate bodyline.

It forms the perfect balance between sporty elegance and practicality, providing plenty of passenger space and a large, easy-access boot, offering a total load space from 530 litres with the luggage cover closed, up to 1780 litres thanks to Magic Flat rear seats.

It delivers an instinctive driving experience, uncompromising quality and class-leading levels of technology to the D-segment estate sector, in Active, Allure, GT Line and GT trims.

Two new petrol options and four diesel options, based on the 1.6-litre PureTech, 1.5-litre BlueHDi and 2.0-litre BlueHDi engines, are on offer.

A 225bhp plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, providing power to the front wheels using a 1.6-litre PureTech petrol 180bhp engine and a 110bhp electric motor, is due in Ireland at the end of 2019. With a ZEV range of 50km (WLTP), the batteries will be located under the row 2 seats to preserve the roomy boot.

Fitted with aluminium roof rails and boot luggage rails with safety net, the 508 SW also features the latest generation of PEUGEOT’s innovative i-Cockpit® with a configurable 12.3-inch head-up digital instrument panel, either a ten-inch or eight-inch capacitive touchscreen dependent on trim, and a compact multi-function steering wheel as standard for maximum driver control.

A host of safety features also come as standard, including Emergency Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assistance with edge detection. MirrorLink® with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto® is also included as standard in every model.

Active trim further features 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside automatic dual zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors with 1800 colour reversing camera, AGR driver and passenger seats, automatic headlights + wipers and electrochrome rear view mirror.

In Allure trim, the all-new 508 SW gets Active Blind Spot Detection, Advanced Driver Attention Alert, PEUGEOT Smartbeam Assist, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, 3D Navigation with Voice Recognition, twin chrome exhaust, 17” alloy wheels and dark tinted rear glass. RRSP prices for the level three Allure trim start from €36,640 plus delivery related charges.

Starting from €39,880 plus delivery charges, the level four GT Line trim adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Lane Positioning Assist, a smartphone charging plate, 18” alloy wheels and self-levelling full LED headlights, with PEUGEOT’s signature 3D rear light cluster.

The GT Line also comes with PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® Amplify, which allows customers to change the interior lighting balance, as well as the engine note through active speaker technology.

The top-of-the-range level five GT model is available from €50,820 and features an Active Suspension system, smart electric tailgate (foot operated), electrically adjustable and heated driver and passenger seats with driver seat memory function, driver and passenger seat multi-point massage function and full grain leather upholstery.