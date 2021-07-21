Laois bikers issue danger warnings over flipflops and melting roads

A Laois motorbiking club has issued warnings to bikers due to the hot weather.

The Bikers Shed based in Mountrath has members from all over the county.

They have highlighted the serious dangers of wearing summer clothes on motorbikes, reporting that people have been spotted wearing flipflops and shorts, offering no skin protection in a fall.

"Prepare for the slide, not the ride," the group warns.

"As if things aren't bad enough for us bikers without adding to the mix, we have noticed a lot more bikers willing to risk injury in shorts, t-shirts and flipflops while riding a motorcycle! We are appealing for bikers to take heed and prepare for the slide not the ride and gear up! Buy some summer gear, remove liners and get the vents open," they say.

An image they share (below) shows the shocking injuries that can be inflicted on a biker without the correct gear.

They have also issued photographs (below) and warnings of melted tar now on Laois roads.

“If you're out and about on a bike please be aware the roads are now melting! If you do happen to find yourself riding on one of these roads adopt a winter riding position, don't brake suddenly and take it handy as traction can be poor! Look out for dark patches! Some may even look like rain has recently fell with melting tar pools on the bends. Give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and other motorists.

"Ride safe and hopefully you won't come across these roads and get to enjoy the good weather."

The Bikers Shed formed in 2017, based at Mountrath Convent with a welcome for new members. See their Facebook page here.