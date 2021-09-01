New car registrations are up in Laois in 2021

New car registrations in Laois are up for the first eight months of the year, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The figures are contained in the official new vehicle statistics published by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) on Wednesday.

Sales of new cars in Laois are at at 1,162 compared to 1,071 last year, representing an increase of 8.5 percent.

The market share for 2021 stands at 1.21, as opposed to 1.36 last year.

SIMI said that to present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) seen an increase of 2,972 registrations compared to August last year 1,689 and 1,890 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 24,783 new LCVs were registered an increase on last year’s 16,701 (+48.4%) and on 21,904 in 2019 (+13.1%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) seen 188 registrations in August when compared to 186 in August 2020 and 155 August 2019. Year to date HGV's registrations total 2,038 compared with 1,642 in 2020 (+24.1%) and 2,209 in 2019 (-7.7%).

5,088 used cars were imported in August 2021, compared with 8,141 imports in August 2020, a decrease on the 9,706 imports in August 2019. Year to date used imports are up 16.4% (46,185) on 2020 (39,668) and down 36.0% on 2019 (72,214).

831 new electric vehicles registered were in August compared to 294 in August 2020. So far this year 7,057 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,954 on the same period 2020. Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30.76%. Diesel now accounts for 34.09%, Petrol 32.5%, Hybrid 16.32%, Electric 7.33% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.11%.

Commenting Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General: “The appetite among consumers for new cars, boosted by pent-up demand and strong consumer savings, that was in evidence in July has continued into August. New car sales are up 25% on the same month last year and by 22% year to date. However, these numbers must be viewed in the context of the pre-COVID market, and registrations are still lagging 18% behind 2019.

''The new car market has in recent years been hampered not only by the pandemic, but also by Brexit related issues, and this has seen several years of a weakened new car market. What is positive is that those businesses and consumers who have been buying new cars are choosing lower emitting vehicles across all fuel types.

''In particular there has been a significant uplift in the sale of new electric cars since the start of this year. As we move into a post pandemic economic environment, it is vital that the momentum behind this drive to lower emissions is maintained and built upon.

''In this context, it is important that both the Government and the Motor Industry deliver affordable transport options to give consumers the real choice to make positive environmental decisions. For the Industry this means continued investment in driving down emissions from the vehicles they produce.

''For Government any Budgetary measures in relation to new cars must support a strong new car market that focuses on lower emitting vehicles, and also on getting older higher emitting vehicles off the road. We need integrated incentives to build consumer confidence and encourage behavioural change across both the new and used vehicle markets.

''In Budget 2022 this means a Budget that encourages consumers and business to trade up to a lower emitting vehicle. The electric vehicle grants, the zero percent Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) for company cars and other incentives are vital supports to increase the sales of EVs and these need to be extended. While State and commercial investment in a nationwide EV charging infrastructure is key to giving motorist more confidence in the essential strategic EV project".