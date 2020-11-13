Drains on busy Laois roads 'not cleaned in years'

National roads through Laois are being damaged and flooding because drains are not being cleared according to a county councillor.

Cllr Padraig Fleming raised the need to clean the N78 and N80 in a motion at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“That Laois County Council request an update from Transport Infrastructure Ireland as to when the drains on the N78 / N80 will be cleaned as the have not been done for a couple of years.

“This leads to flooding on the roads, thereby damaging same.

“Also, in the interest of health and safety, to take into account the frost factor from water flowing on the roads,” he said.

A written reply came from Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer in road design.

“Road design will arrange a meeting with elected members to identify exact location and will rectify blocked drains on the N80 / N78,” he said.