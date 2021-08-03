Garda UPDATE on M7 / M8 roads after fatal crash in Laois
M7 motorway
The busy M7/M8 motorways through Laois have reopened after a fatal crash forced their closure for more than 12 hours according to Laois Offaly Gardaí.
A large section of the busy Cork / Limerick / Dublin roads through had been closed since 7.25pm on Bank Holiday Monday following a fatal multi-car crashed. Laois Gardaí confirmed that the road reopened shortly before 11am on Tuesday, August 3.
While the on-the-scene investigation is complete, Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on what led to the death of an elderly man and injured a number of others including a child.
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries.