Garda UPDATE on M7 / M8 roads after fatal crash in Laois

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The busy M7/M8 motorways through Laois have reopened after a fatal crash forced their closure for more than 12 hours according to Laois Offaly Gardaí.

A large section of the busy Cork / Limerick / Dublin roads through had been closed since 7.25pm on Bank Holiday Monday following a fatal multi-car crashed.  Laois Gardaí confirmed that the road reopened shortly before 11am on Tuesday, August 3.

While the on-the-scene investigation is complete, Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on what led to the death of an elderly man and injured a number of others including a child.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries.

 

