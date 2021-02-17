WATCH: Staff of Supermac's Portlaoise Plaza smash it in superb Jerusalema Dance challenge video

As it continues to spread like wildfire across Ireland, the staff of Portlaoise Plaza are the latest to pull out all the stops with their version of the global dance craze the Jerusalema dance challenge.

Taking their leads from the staff of Portlaoise's Argos store, McElwee's breakdancing pharmacist, and the staff and residents of St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick and St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen, the Portlaoise Plaza crew didn't disappoint.

Featuring a very special guest in the form of a Mrs Brown lookalike, site manager Colm Mulrooney assembled the staff of the Plaza's outlets to bust some moves which are most definitely on point in the above video.

Opened in July of last year, the Portlaoise Plaza is the seventh and largest plaza in the Supermac's Group.

The opening of The Portlaoise Plaza means that Supermac’s now have three outlets in Laois – at Manor Stone in Ballacolla, off the M8 and Supermac’s Portlaoise in the centre of the town, which was opened on June 2, 1995. The group also owns the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise town.

These ladies and gents have been working right through all the lockdowns and continue to do so to provide you with all your fuel and shopping. Enjoy!

Have you a Jerusalema Dance Challenge video to share? Email us now to news@leinsterexpress.ie