Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sean Cain - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Sean Cain of of Glenbarrow, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise and formerly of Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Portlaoise on 25th December. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Dearly beloved Father to his son Sean and daughter in law Vicky, cherished grandfather to Evan and Robyn.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Paddy Lee - The Rock

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Paddy Lee of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Shaen, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bee and family. The complete obituary notice and arrangements will be published later.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Edward Mulhall - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Edward Mulhall of Morette, Emo.



Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by his brother Shay, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces and nephews, James, Rachel, Suzanne and Philip as well as great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements later.

John Joe Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of John Joe Conroy of Carrick Hill, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughters Margaret and Elizabeth and son Kenneth. Beloved husband of Rose. Dearly loved father to Séan, Michael, Kevin, Pascal, Donal and Joe. Cherished grandfather to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers Martin and Micheal. Sisters Mary and Diana. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, nieces. Relatives, Neighbours and former colleagues in the ESB.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home Sunday, from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church for 12 noon requiem Mass which may be viewed online at http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

The death has occurred of Rory Culliton

Glenlahan, Portlaoise, Laois



Rory Culliton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 23 of Rory Culliton of Glenlahan, Stradbally Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his darling wife Mary, his son Ross and partner Marie, his daughter Jill and her partner Jimmy and his son Steven and his wife Zara.

Much loved by his sister Ann, his brother David and their families. Pre-deceased by his brother Paul. Sadly missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law and their families, his godchildren (Rozamond and Aoife) and his many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon requiem Mass which may be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow afterwards. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Rita Delaney-Pullan - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Rita Delaney-Pullan (née O'Shaughnessy) of Cill Beg Manor, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital surrounded by her devoted husband, Stephen and sons, Damien, Morgan and Conor.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, by her husband, sons and partners, daughter-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Sunday. Due to H.S.E COVID-19 Restrictions, the house will be Strictly Private, for family members only. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Rita will be laid to Rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/ritadelaney

Please adhere to COVID-19 Restrictions in the Church and at the Cemetery.

Mary Dunne - Monasterevin and Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Mary (Maisie) Dunne (née Bowe) of Kill, Monasterevin, and formerly of Park, Stradbally.

Peacefully in her 96th year, in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joe and predeceased by her brothers Mick, Tom and sister Annie. Much loved and cherished mother of Anne, Brigid and Mary. Lovingly remembered by her adored grandchildren, Eoin, Cormac, Pádraig, Aoife, Gráinne, Orla and Aoibhe. Also mourned by her sons in law Dominic and Donal, sister in law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Bridie Lawlor - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Bridie Lawlor (née Dooley) of Crumlin, Dublin and Borris-in-Ossory.



Surrounded by her loving family and her god daughter Mary, Predeceased by her husband Billy and recently deceased brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary and Nick, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinasallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

Bridie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Borris in Ossory Parish Online.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Michael Deevy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, December 23 of Michael Deevy of Cashel, Ballyroan.



In the loving care of Bernie Brennan and staff in Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Michael, son of the late Mary and Michael Deevy, Drumagh, Crettyard. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Rita and infant Bridget and brothers, Andy and Tom. He will be sadly missed by his wife Elsie, his children, Lena, Mary, Eddie, Bridget and John, sons in law and partner Dave O’Connor, Dave Wilson, Cormac Browne and daughter in law Áine Deevy. Survived by his brother Eddie and his sisters Lena and Patricia, grandchildren, Róisín, Méabh, Hugh, Ross, Dara, Jack, Madge and Tom, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Michael will be remembered by ‘Laois Friends’ the advocacy association that he founded and remembered by his special friends with whom he had an affinity and an enduring bond.

Michael will repose at home in Cashel. His Funeral Mass will take place on 26th December at 2pm at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyroan, and may be viewed on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/J2Ps4U followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

The funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.